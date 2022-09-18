 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Doris Sims Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Elaine Doris Sims Robinson, 69, of 1829 Pinebrook St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Latesha Franklin, at 803-531-6172, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

