Elaine Doris Sims Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Elaine Doris Sims Robinson, 69, of 1829 Pinebrook St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating.

Ms. Robinson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Robinson passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Latesha Franklin, at 803-531-6172, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.