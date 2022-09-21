 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elaine Doris Sims Robinson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Elaine Doris Sims Robinson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Elaine Doris Sims Robinson, 69, of 1829 Pinebrook St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating.

Ms. Robinson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Robinson passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Latesha Franklin, at 803-531-6172, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News