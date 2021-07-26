 Skip to main content
Elaine Dingle Keitt -- Orangeburg
Elaine Dingle Keitt -- Orangeburg

Elaine Dingle Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Minister Elaine Dingle Keitt, 63, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Todd Brown is officiating.

Minister Keitt passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 26, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m., with a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega ceremony beginning at 7:13 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

