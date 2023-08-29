WASHINGTON -- Elaine Corley Brown-Barnes, age 68, made her heavenly transition on July 25, 2023 after a brief illness. Elaine was educated in Orangeburg County and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1973. Later in life, Elaine relocated to Washington, DC where she worked as a caretaker until her death.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Willie Corley and sister, Willie Dean Corley Marine.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Robert Barnes; children, Ursula Brown, Victor (Marilyn) Brown, Shaun Brown, Patrick Brown & Shala Brown; her mother, Claudia Corley; sisters, Dr. Pernice (Leroy) Adams, Delores Frazier, & Sandra Washington; brothers, Henry Arthur Corley and Michael Williams, and a host of other family and friends who will miss her.

A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Orangeburg City Gym, 1420 Broughton St Orangeburg, SC.