Elaine Berry Sheppard -- Bowman

Mrs. Elaine was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of Mrs. Doris Wynns Berry and the late Mr. Jack I. Berry. She received her bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg. She was a member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church. She was previously employed by Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Elaine enjoyed cooking and traveling, but her passion was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and her first husband, Robert “Ricky” Stroman Sr., and by her nephew, Cameron Bates Berry.