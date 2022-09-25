 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Barrett Felkel -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Elaine Barrett Felkel, 65, of Elloree, passed away Sept. 23, 2022, after a short illness. She was the wife of 49 years of Wade S. Felkel.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date, along with a private burial. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Betty Felkel, 1513 Tee Vee Road, Elloree.

Elaine was born in Sumter, the daughter of the late Woodrow Blease Barrett Sr. and Ellen Pendergrass Barrett. She was a Christian lady and a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, where she served in the children's ministry.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Stephanie Mitchum and her husband, Michael Anthony Mitchum; brother, Woodrow Barrett Jr. and his wife Joy; mother-in-law, Betty Felkel; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Mark Anthony Felkel.

Memorials may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

