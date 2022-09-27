 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Barrett Felkel -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Elaine Barrett Felkel, 65, of Elloree, passed away Sept. 23, 2022, after a short illness. She was the wife of 49 years of Wade S. Felkel.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7347 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall, and at other times at the home of Mrs. Betty Felkel, 1513 Tee Vee Road, Elloree.

Memorials may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

