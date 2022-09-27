Elaine Barrett Felkel -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Elaine Barrett Felkel, 65, of Elloree, passed away Sept. 23, 2022, after a short illness. She was the wife of 49 years of Wade S. Felkel.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7347 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, with the Rev. Rick Atkinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall, and at other times at the home of Mrs. Betty Felkel, 1513 Tee Vee Road, Elloree.