Eileen Dantzler Ulmer -- Ridgeland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIDGELAND -- Eileen Dantzler Ulmer, age 96, of Ridgeland and widow of Esman S. Ulmer Jr. passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Ulmer was born in Cameron, on Oct. 14, 1923, to the late Willie Hutto Dantzler and Daisy Austin Dantzler.

During World War II, Mrs. Ulmer worked in the War Department in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the Tillman United Methodist Church, enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family and friends, and making small afghans for the kittens at Jasper Animal Rescue Mission. For many years, she was a Supervisor for the Jasper County License Office, South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Mrs. Ulmer is survived by her daughters, Gail Steele of Ridgeland and Gwen Peeples (Bob) of Summerville; her grandchildren, Bryan Peeples, Richard Peeples (Mary Catherine), Jennifer Rushing (Gregory) and Andrea Allen (Michael); and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, parents, four brothers, one sister, and one grandson.

Private family services will be held. Please consider donations to the Tillman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 486, Hardeeville, SC 29927, or Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Ulmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.