Effie Crider Rudd -- St. Matthews

Mrs. Effie was born on July 28, 1942, in Orangeburg County. She was the last surviving child of the late Frank Crider and the late Ruby Hammond Crider. She retired from Carolina Eastman after 28 years of service. Mrs. Effie enjoyed working in her yard and going to thrift stores with her great-granddaughter. She was full of life and was known for her “spitfire” personality. Mrs. Effie loved spending time with her family, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Elbert Crider, George “Bo” Crider; sisters, Audrey Walling and Shirley Williams.