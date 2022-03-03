Effie Crider Rudd -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Effie Crider Rudd, 79, of St. Matthews, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St Matthews. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the residence of Verne and Dusty Spires, 246 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews.
Mrs. Effie was born on July 28, 1942, in Orangeburg County. She was the last surviving child of the late Frank Crider and the late Ruby Hammond Crider. She retired from Carolina Eastman after 28 years of service. Mrs. Effie enjoyed working in her yard and going to thrift stores with her great-granddaughter. She was full of life and was known for her “spitfire” personality. Mrs. Effie loved spending time with her family, but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Elbert Crider, George “Bo” Crider; sisters, Audrey Walling and Shirley Williams.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Rudd; grandchildren, Dusty Spires (Verne), Cody Hair (Erica), Clint Hair (Kay); great-grandchildren, Chance, Cullen, Payten, Rowen, Eli and Ava.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29135.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.