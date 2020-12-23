 Skip to main content
Edythe Boyer Jones -- Orangeburg
Edythe Boyer Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Dr. Edythe Boyer Jones, 75, of 319 Partridge Road, transitioned on Dec. 22, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

