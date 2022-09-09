Edwinson 'Chuck' Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Edwinson "Chuck" Glover, 61, of 1287 Douglas MacArthur St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon, Sept. 10, at Bethel AME Church in St Matthews. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Mr. Glover died on Friday, Sept. 1.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Carson Funeral Home in St Matthews.

Please adhere to COVID-19 rules and regulations during visitation to the funeral home and at the residence.

Family and friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.