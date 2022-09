ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mr. Edwardson Glover of 1287 Douglas McArthur St., Orangeburg.

Funeral plans are incomplete at this time

Friends may call at the residence and at Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

COVID-19 guidelines are to be adhered to at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Helen G. Gladden, 106 Hill St., St. Matthews, and at the funeral home

Carson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.