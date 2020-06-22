Edward Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- -Edward Williams, 69, of 2312 Belleville Road, died June 20, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

The family can be contacted at 803-347-2136.

