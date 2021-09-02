Edward Washington -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Edward Washington, 72, of 179 Spyglass Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.