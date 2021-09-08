Edward Washington -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Edward Washington, 72, of 151 Spyglass Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Katie Martin Cemetery, Holly Hill with the Rev. Dr. Mary A. Keitt officiating. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.