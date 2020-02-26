Edward Thompson and Raleigh Thompson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Edward Thompson, 74, and Mr. Raleigh Thompson, 54, both of 47 Lark Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Lees.

Viewing for the public will be one hour before the service.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.