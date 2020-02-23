Edward Thompson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Edward Thompson, 74, of 47 Lark Lane, passed away at hier residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
