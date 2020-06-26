Edward 'Shorty' Williams -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- A private service for will be held for Mr. Edward “Shorty” Williams, 69, of 2312 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Mr. Williams died Saturday, June 20, at Prisma Health Richland.

Staff and all those attending must wear mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

No public viewing will be held.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. The family can be contacted at 803-347-2136.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

