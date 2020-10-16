 Skip to main content
Edward Scott Harvin -- Columbia
Edward Scott Harvin

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Edward Scott Harvin, 45, of 3700 West Ave., Apartment P-6, Columbia, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte and the Rev. Charles Bonaparte are officiating.

Mr. Harvin passed away Friday, Oct. 9, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, the Rev. Angela Williams, 316 Killian Green Drive, Columbia. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-269-8686 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

