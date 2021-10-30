 Skip to main content
Edward Rice -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mr. Edward Rice, 60, of 324 Lazy Lane, passed Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. until the day of the service.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

