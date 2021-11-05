Edward Rice -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Mr. Edward Rice, 60, of 324 Lazy Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.
Please wear a mask and bring a chair if attending the service.
Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Friends may visit the residence between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. daily until the day of the service.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.