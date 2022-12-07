 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward Profhett -- Santee

Edward Profhett

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Edward Profhett, 59, of 123 Alleghany Road, Santee, will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs officiating.

The body will be placed in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

