Edward Mims Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Edward Mims Jr., 76, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Mr. Mims was born March 22, 1945, in Hebron, the son of the late Edward H. Mims and the late Celesta F. Mims. He was employed by Food Lion for over 20 years. In his career, he also worked for Blue Ridge Transfer and Campbell Soup Company. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Collin Mims; and son-in-law, Rick Minson.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lula Bell Mims; children, Vickie Mims Jackson of Virginia Beach, Va., Sherry Mims Minson of Richmond, Va., Michael Edward Mims (Joy) of St. Matthews; grandchildren, Nicholas Mims, Jasmine Harris, Byron Minson, Abby Mims and Grace Minson; great-grandchild, Julius Mims; sister, Judy Mims Morris of Georgetown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon Sunday, March 13, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 13, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the memorial service.

