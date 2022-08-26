Edward McKinley Irving -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Edward McKinley Irving, 66, of 4460 Church St., passed away Aug. 20, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home in Blackville.

Friends may visit at the residence and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

