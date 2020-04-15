Edward Major Jr. -- North
0 comments

Edward Major Jr. -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mr. Edward Major Jr., 78, of 132 Short St., North, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn (Darel) Wise, 140 Arlington Drive, North, and also call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Major, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News