Edward Major Jr. -- North

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

NORTH -- Mr. Edward Major Jr., 78, of 132 Short St., North, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn (Darel) Wise, 140 Arlington Drive, North, and also call at the funeral home.