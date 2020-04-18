Edward Major Jr. -- North

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH -- Graveside service for Mr. Edward Major Jr., 78, of 132 Short St., North, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Maloney Baptist Church Cemetery in North, with the Rev. Michael Knight officiating.

Mr. Major passed away on Sunday, April 12.

Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn (Darel) Wise, 140 Arlington Drive, North, and also call the funeral home.

