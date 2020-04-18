Edward Major Jr. -- North
0 comments

Edward Major Jr. -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Graveside service for Mr. Edward Major Jr., 78, of 132 Short St., North, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Maloney Baptist Church Cemetery in North, with the Rev. Michael Knight officiating.

Mr. Major passed away on Sunday, April 12.

Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn (Darel) Wise, 140 Arlington Drive, North, and also call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Major, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News