DENMARK -- The funeral service for Mr. Edward Lynn Wolfe, 66, formerly of Denmark, SC, will be held 11 am, March 4, 2023 at Edisto United Methodist Church. Viewing and visitation will begin Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11 am to 7 pm at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The family will be receiving guest from 5pm - 7 pm at the funeral home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.