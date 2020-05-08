edward Leroy Mack -- Jersey City, N.J.
edward Leroy Mack -- Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Graveside services for Mr. Edward Leroy Mack, 60, of Jersey City, N.J., and formerly of Orangeburg, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery of Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro (843-549-5933). “The House of Quality & Excellence”

