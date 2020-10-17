 Skip to main content
Edward Lee Haynes -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Edward Lee "Bim" Haynes, 68, of 166 Chimney Swift Circle, passed Oct. 15, 2020, after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Dorothy Zeigler, 82, Nates Store Road, Cameron, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily abiding by COVID-19 precautions and at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

