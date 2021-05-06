 Skip to main content
Edward Lee Davis -- Bowman
Edward Lee Davis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Edward Lee Davis of Bowman passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

