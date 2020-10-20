Edward Lee ‘Bim’ Haynes -- Cameron

CAMERON – A graveside service for Edward Lee “Bim” Haynes, 68, of 166 Chimney Swift Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Brown Chapel AME Church cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, presiding.
Mr. Haynes passed away Oct. 15, after an extended illness.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face coverings are required.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Dorothy Zeigler, 82 Nates Store Road, Cameron, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily abiding by COVID-19 precautions, and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.