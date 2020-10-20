Edward Lee ‘Bim’ Haynes -- Cameron

CAMERON – A graveside service for Edward Lee “Bim” Haynes, 68, of 166 Chimney Swift Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Brown Chapel AME Church cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, presiding.

Mr. Haynes passed away Oct. 15, after an extended illness.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face coverings are required.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Dorothy Zeigler, 82 Nates Store Road, Cameron, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily abiding by COVID-19 precautions, and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.