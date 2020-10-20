 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Lee ‘Bim’ Haynes -- Cameron
0 comments

Edward Lee ‘Bim’ Haynes -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON – A graveside service for Edward Lee “Bim” Haynes, 68, of 166 Chimney Swift Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Brown Chapel AME Church cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, presiding.

Mr. Haynes passed away Oct. 15, after an extended illness.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face coverings are required.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Dorothy Zeigler, 82 Nates Store Road, Cameron, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily abiding by COVID-19 precautions, and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News