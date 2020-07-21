Edward Junior ‘JR’ Braxton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Edward Junior "JR" Braxton, 84, of Orangeburg, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Northside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Shane Stuzman officiating. Entombment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
He was born in Greelyville, the son of the late Julius Levi Braxton and the late Alene Gertrude Frierson. Edward was married to the late Lyla R. Braxton for 62 years. Edward (JR) was a very loving and devoted father, dad and friend. He was a strong man of faith in Jesus and he passed on a Christian legacy to all his children, grandchildren and friends. He was loved, respected and cherished by his family, friends and many members of the community. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church for most of his life, and he served as a deacon and helper of the Cornerstone Sunday school class as well as serving on the pastor search committee. He loved to help his wife Becky with the Sunday school lessons. He was a very gifted business man who loved his work and took many opportunities to witness and share his faith and his knowledge. He was owner and manager along with his wife Becky of Braxton Shoes for 47 years. He loved his work so much that his work was his hobby and he never dreamed of retiring. God blessed them in many ways for their hard work and brought others closer to the Lord for their efforts in their work and community.
Left to cherish his memory are four children, David Edward Braxton (Linda) of Cayce, Janet Lynn Ulmer (Donnie) of West Columbia, and Michael Stephen Braxton (Christy) of Cameron, and the late Ronald Kenneth Braxton. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was brother to six siblings, Jessie Mae (Jackie) Raby of Prosperity, Bobby Lourie Braxton of Lexington, JoAnne Braxton Turner of Gaston, and the late Billy Walker Braxton, Tommy Neal Braxton and Hazel Thelma Gaskins.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking all memorials be made to Northside Baptist Church Missions, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
