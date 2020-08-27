Edward Jones Salley Sr. -- Orangeburg

Mr. Salley was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Richard Johnson Salley II and the late Pauline Griffith Salley. He was a member of the Boy Scouts Honor Troop 84 where he earned his Eagle Scout badge. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Ed had a love of motorcycles which led to racing flat track. In 1971, he won the Daytona flat track race. He was the owner and operator of Road and Track Cycles for over 30 years. He was also member of the American Legion Post 4, VFW Post #2779 and the Cooties-Puptent 13.