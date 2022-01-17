Edward Jones -- Orangeburg

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORANGEBURG -- Edward Jones, 51, of 114 Melvin Road, died Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Everyone must wear a mask at all times when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

