BRONX, N.Y. – The funeral for Edward Jenkins, 73, of Bronx, New York, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Harold O. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jenkins will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, New York.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of Patricia Fludd, 105 Rainbow Lane, St. Matthews.

