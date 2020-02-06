{{featured_button_text}}

BRONX, N.Y. -- Edward Jenkins, 73, of Bronx, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, N.Y.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of Patricia Fludd, 105 Rainbow Lane, St. Matthews, and at the funeral home.

