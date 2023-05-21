ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Edward "Jap" Saylor of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg.
Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may contact the funeral home.
