Edward Hulen Mason -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Edward Hulen Mason, 52, passed away Feb. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Hampton Cemetery, and the family requests that all in attendance wear masks per COVID-19 protocols.

Visitation will be at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Edward was born Oct. 3, 1968, in Hampton, the only son of the late Jeanette Funchess Mason and Cecil Edward Mason. He attended Hampton schools and was a member of Hampton United Methodist Church.

Edward loved his family, his church, country music, the Watermelon Festival, the Raylrode Daze Festivul and the South Carolina Gamecocks, no matter how many times his family tried to talk him into being a Clemson fan. While in school, he participated numerous times in the Special Olympics and was proud of his many medals.

He never met a stranger, was quite a charmer, and could always be counted on for a high-five or a hug. Edward's loving nature and zest for life were blessings to his family, friends and neighbors.