 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Hulen Mason -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Edward Hulen Mason -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edward Hulen Mason

ORANGEBURG -- Edward Hulen Mason, 52, passed away Feb. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Hampton Cemetery, and the family requests that all in attendance wear masks per COVID-19 protocols.

Visitation will be at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Edward was born Oct. 3, 1968, in Hampton, the only son of the late Jeanette Funchess Mason and Cecil Edward Mason. He attended Hampton schools and was a member of Hampton United Methodist Church.

Edward loved his family, his church, country music, the Watermelon Festival, the Raylrode Daze Festivul and the South Carolina Gamecocks, no matter how many times his family tried to talk him into being a Clemson fan. While in school, he participated numerous times in the Special Olympics and was proud of his many medals.

He never met a stranger, was quite a charmer, and could always be counted on for a high-five or a hug. Edward's loving nature and zest for life were blessings to his family, friends and neighbors.

Edward is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Edward Freeman of Rowesville; a nephew, Mason Freeman (Richard) of Winston-Salem; a niece, Anna Claire Freeman Butler (Nick) of Greer, a great-nephew, Hayes Butler of Greer; several cousins; and his second family at the Aldersgate House in Orangeburg.

The family requests that memorials be sent to Aldersgate Special Needs Ministries, P.O. Box 203, Ballantine, SC 29002.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News