Edward Harley -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Edward Harley, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, after an extended battle with COPD.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah (John R.) Sloan, Amy (Michael) Reed; and sons, Eddie (Susan) Harley, Wilbur (Brenda) Harley and Donald (Kim) Harley. He loved being a grandfather (Pops) to many grandchildren and great-grands which he cherished. Mr. Harley was predeceased by his loving wife, Navy Hall Harley; and a son, Gary Harley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, 150 Hi Cotton Lane, Springfield, SC 29146.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
