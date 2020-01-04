BOWMAN -- The funeral for Mr. Edward Glover Jr., 73, of 149 Grassy Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home, with the Rev. Patsy Rhett officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery.
Mr. Glover died Dec. 28, 2019, at tRMC following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
