ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Edward Glover, 74, of 149 Grassy Lane, Bowman, died Dec. 28, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

