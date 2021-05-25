Edward ‘Ed’ Louis Stevenson -- Orangeburg

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Ed was born in Cope, the son of the late Bennie Stevenson and the late Mary Irene Hutto Stevenson. He worked for the Sunbeam Bread Company for many years as a supervisor and route salesman. After retirement, Edward worked with Meals on Wheels at the Orangeburg County Council of Aging. Mr. Stevenson was a member at Northside Baptist Church, the Edisto Shrine Club and the South Carolina Army National Guard. He enjoyed the Steak Club for many years with friends, traveling with his wife, visiting every state in the United States, and in his younger years, spending time at the lake with family and friends.