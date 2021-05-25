Edward ‘Ed’ Louis Stevenson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Edward "Ed” Louis Stevenson, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Ed was the husband of Peggy Garrick Stevenson.
Funeral services will be held at Northside Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27., with Dr. Shane Stuzman officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Ed was born in Cope, the son of the late Bennie Stevenson and the late Mary Irene Hutto Stevenson. He worked for the Sunbeam Bread Company for many years as a supervisor and route salesman. After retirement, Edward worked with Meals on Wheels at the Orangeburg County Council of Aging. Mr. Stevenson was a member at Northside Baptist Church, the Edisto Shrine Club and the South Carolina Army National Guard. He enjoyed the Steak Club for many years with friends, traveling with his wife, visiting every state in the United States, and in his younger years, spending time at the lake with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Tamara "Tammy" R. Stevenson; daughter-in-law, Cindy Stevenson Philbeck (Ned); son-in-law, Bart Sampson; six grandchildren, Taylor Sampson Baker (Tanner), Stacey Rook Nichols (Ralph), Emma, Ben and Maree Stevenson, and Charlotte Ann Philbeck. He was predeceased by his son, Edward "Stevie" L. Stevenson,Jr., and daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Stevenson Sampson.
Memorials may be made be made to Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.