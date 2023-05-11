BOWMAN -- Edward Earl Easterling Sr., 84, of Bowman passed away peacefully at The Oaks of Orangeburg on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Bowman Cemetery. Rev. Sam Drain will be officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthew, Jonathan, C.J. and Ashton Easterling as well as Kyle Griffith and J.J. Berry.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Mr. Easterling was born on May 5, 1939, in Bowman, S.C. He was the son of the late Charles E. Easterling and the late Annie Laurie Thompson Easterling. He was employed by Town of Bowman in the water division but retired from U.S. Plywood. He was a member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church.

Mr. Easterling was an avid outdoorsman. He was an active member of the Orangeburg Coon Hunter's Association. He enjoyed sitting in his swing outside. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Harriet "Juicy" Easterling.

Survivors include his sons, Edward E. "Eddie" Easterling, Jr. (Teresa), Charles M. “Mark” Easterling (Renae), Charles "Chip" Easterling (Tosha), Chris Easterling; ten grandchildren, Brooke, Danielle, Jonathan, Ashton, Brantley, Hannah, Matthew, Natalie, C.J., Kensley, and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Lawanda with the Oaks P.A.C.E. for her devotion and care of Mr. Easterling.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.

