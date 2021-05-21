Edward E. 'E-Mac' McDonald -- Ellenwood, Ga.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. -- Edward E. "E-Mac" McDonald, 56, former TV sports newscaster, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Piedmont Henry Hospital, Stockbridge, Georgia. He was formerly of Bamberg.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Thankful Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.