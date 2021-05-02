 Skip to main content
Edward Davis -- Bowman
Edward Davis -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Edward Davis, 66, of Bowman, passed away on May 1, 2021, at Trident Medical Center. Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

