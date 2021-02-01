Edward Coleman "Eddie" Mims -- Jonesville

JONESVILLE -- Mr. Edward Coleman "Eddie" Mims, of Jonesville, passed away at the age of 67.

Eddie died Jan. 27, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, able to be visited by his family before passing.

He is the son of Ruby Mims of Eutawville and the late Harry Mims. Eddie was a graduate of Holly Hill High School and received a degree in Electronic Instrumentation from what is now know as Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

He was a very active member of Putman Baptist Church of Buffalo, where he served as a Deacon, helped maintain the cemetery as well as clean the church and wash the windows. Eddie loved to sing, both as part of Putman Baptist Choir and with friends and family. Eddie served his country with the United States Navy, as well as having served as a Mason, as Past Master of Calhoun Lodge #81 in Pauline.

Eddie is survived by his lovely wife of 43 years, Teresa Mims, as well as their two children, Joshua Mims and Katie Orick. Joshua is engaged to Nichole Johnson, along with her daughter Carolina. Katie is married to Jason Orick, and they have two daughters, Ryn and Jaed.

Eddie loved his wife, two children, and three grandchildren dearly. Foggy will be missed.