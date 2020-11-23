 Skip to main content
Edward Charles Brand -- St. George
Edward Charles Brand -- St. George

ST. GEORGE --Edward Charles Brand, 69, of St. George, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday Nov. 27, 2020, at Brand Elmore Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

