Edward 'Bread' Rivers -- Norway

NORWAY -- Edward "Bread" Rivers, 66, of 1387 Myers Road, Orangeburg, died Nov. 5, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

