 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward 'Bread' Rivers -- Norway
0 comments

Edward 'Bread' Rivers -- Norway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Edward "Bread" Rivers, 66, of 1387 Myers Road, Orangeburg, died Nov. 5, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News