Edward A. Campbell -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Edward Campbell, 72, husband to Mae Weatherford Campbell of 54 years, entered into eternal rest on April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pressley Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Pastors Jonathan Lampley and Stan Wilson officiating.
Born on March 5, 1948, Edward was the son of the late Alex Doyle and Sara Elizabeth Taylor Campbell. In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his daughter, Wanda Gale Campbell.
Edward loved fishing, spending time with his family and selling produce. He was a mission worker at his church for over 25 years and enjoyed working with the boys club ministry.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Lynn (Greg) Hood, Dwayne (Kelsey) Campbell, Chris (Melissa) Campbell; grandchildren, Abby (Stan) Wilson, Gregory Hood, Alex Campbell, Drew Campbell and Kai Grantham; one great-grandchild, Kerrigan Wilson; two brothers, Doyle (Brenda) Campbell and Randy Campbell; and one sister, Patricia Campbell (John) Weatherford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Missions Department of Pressley Memorial Church, 874 Bunch Ford Road Holly Hill, SC 29059. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
