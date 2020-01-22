{{featured_button_text}}
Edna W. Harrison

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Edna W. Harrison, 97, of 311 Tyler Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ellis White Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Harrison will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Harrision passed Thursday, Jan. 16.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Firends may visit at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and also call at the funeral home.

